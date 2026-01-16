Home

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Collection Day 5: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara starrer continues its strong hold at the box office, crosses Rs 120 crore mark

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its impressive box office run, crossing the Rs 120 crore mark on Day 5. The film shows no signs of slowing down, maintaining its momentum in theatres.

Chiranjeevi’s latest action-comedy film Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is proving to be a major success at the box office, with the veteran star continuing to shine even at the age of 70. Despite facing competition from Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has held its ground, attracting audiences with its unique mix of action and comedy. The film’s strong momentum, bolstered by Chiranjeevi’s mass appeal, has kept it at the forefront of the box office rankings.

How much did Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu rake?

As per the latest updates by Sacnilk, the film has accumulated Rs 120.35 crore by Day 5. It continues to perform well, even on weekdays, which highlights its mass appeal. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu managed to collect Rs 18.5 crore on Day 5, a number that is six times more than the collections of The Raja Saab on the same day. This impressive performance shows that the film is maintaining strong interest from moviegoers, even in the face of new releases.

The film’s performance is expected to grow even more as it enters the first weekend, with many predicting that it will overtake The Raja Saab’s collections in the coming days easily. The impressive box office figures reflect the wide appeal of the film and its ability to connect with audiences across different demographics.

About the film and ensemble cast

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu follows Chiranjeevi’s character, a former national security agency operative who, after falling in love with Nayanthara, decides to settle into a peaceful family life. The emotional depth of the character, coupled with high-octane action sequences, makes the film a compelling watch for fans of both action and family dramas. Additionally, the film features an extended cameo by Venkatesh Daggubati, adding more star power to the already impressive cast.

The upcoming projects of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara

Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi fans can look forward to his next film Vishwambhara, a high-budget socio-fantasy film currently in production. Directed by Vassishta, which promises to be another visual spectacle for the actor’s fans, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who plays the female lead in Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, is gearing up for the release of Toxic, a film that stars Yash and is helmed by Geetu Mohandas. Toxic, which also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

