Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Collection Day 8: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara starrer sets box office on fire, crosses Rs 200 crore mark

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection Day 8: Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer earns Rs 8 crore on Monday and crosses Rs 200 crore mark worldwide with strong hold.

The Sankranthi season has clearly found its biggest winner and it is none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. The film has turned into a crowd magnet across theatres and families are pouring in without hesitation. Audiences are responding strongly to its emotion-packed story and festive mood. Without making loud claims early on, the film has silently built a powerful run at the box office and the numbers now speak for themselves.

After completing one full week in cinemas, the film has entered Day 8 with strong momentum. Trade circles and exhibitors are calling it one of the most stable performers of the season. The steady footfalls show that word of mouth is doing the heavy lifting.

Day 8 box office update

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu earned around Rs 8 crore in India on Day 8, which was its first Monday. For a film that has already completed a strong opening week, this figure is considered highly impressive. Monday collections often indicate the real strength of word of mouth and audience loyalty, and this film has clearly passed that test. With this Day 8 performance, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, further cementing its blockbuster status.

The constant run of the Chiranjeevi starrer

The film opened on a thunderous note with Rs 32.25 crore on Day 1. Instead of facing steep drops, it maintained a smooth flow. Day 2 collected Rs 18.75 crore followed by Rs 19.5 crore on Day 3. Day 4 saw another rise with Rs 22 crore.

The momentum continued on Day 5 with Rs 19.5 crore and Day 6 with Rs 18.9 crore. Day 7 added Rs 17.5 crore, completing a rock-solid first week. The film reached its break-even point in just six days, a clear sign of strong audience support.

The worldwide numbers of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Overseas collections are playing a key role in the film’s massive worldwide total. The film has earned around $3.8 million so far, with $2.8 million coming from North America alone. With steady holds abroad, the film is heading toward the $4 million mark soon. At this pace, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is well on track to become Chiranjeevi’s first Rs 300 crore global grosser.

More about Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

The film revolves around a security officer who tries to reunite with his estranged wife six years after their separation. Chiranjeevi delivers a heartfelt performance that connects instantly with family audiences. Nayanthara plays a vital role that adds emotional balance to the story. Venkatesh Daggubati’s extended cameo turned into a surprise highlight and received loud applause in theatres.

