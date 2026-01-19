Home

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Day 7: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara starrer continues its strong run at the box office, enters Rs 150 crore club

Strong word of mouth keeps Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu going on Day 7 as the Chiranjeevi–Nayanthara film joins the Rs 150 crore club.

Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthi release Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu hit theatres on January 12 and quickly emerged as one of the season’s biggest successes. Unlike regular commercial openers, the film took a slightly different route in winning audience attention. Instead of relying only on opening-day hype, it steadily built momentum through strong family turnout and positive audience feedback across Telugu states.

The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role and pairs him with Nayanthara, creating a combination that attracted viewers from different age groups. While early box office numbers were encouraging, the real strength of the film became evident as it managed to stay firm throughout its first week, even during working days.

How much did the film rake?

On Day 7, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu earned Rs 16.27 crore at the box office. Though slightly lower than Day 6 collections of Rs 18.9 crore, the film maintained healthy double-digit figures. This stability is considered a strong sign, especially during a competitive festive window.

With these numbers added, the total box office collection of the film now stands at Rs 156.65 crore. This makes it the highest-grossing film in Chiranjeevi’s long and celebrated career, setting a new benchmark for the veteran actor.

The strong performance of the Chiranjeevi starrer

The film was released alongside several notable titles, including Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi, Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju. Despite this crowded release slate, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu managed to dominate screens and audience preference.

Multiple theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reported houseful shows, especially during evenings and festive days. Trade analysts credit Chiranjeevi’s massive fan base and consistent word of mouth on social media platforms for the film’s strong hold.

Massive demand for Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Producer Shine Screens announced that extra shows and additional screens were added across major centres due to rising demand during Sankranthi. Director Anil Ravipudi also expressed his gratitude to fans, calling the film’s opening week just the first phase of a long and successful run.

More about Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

The film follows the emotional journey of a security officer who attempts to reunite with his estranged wife six years after their divorce. Nayanthara plays a crucial role in the narrative, while Daggubati Venkatesh appears in an extended cameo that received loud applause in theatres.

