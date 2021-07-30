Mumbai: It has been a month since Mandira Bedi‘s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away. As today marks the one-month death anniversary of Raj, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi organised a pooja for him at their residence. Taking to Instagram Story, Mandira posted a picture, wherein we can see her sitting in the front of havan kund along with her children Vir and Tara. “30th day,” she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji.Also Read - Mandira Bedi Celebrates Daughter Tara’s 5th Birthday, Shares First Family Photo With Husband Raj Kaushal

Mandira is back to work after the sudden demise of her husband Raj. She also posted a brand collaboration video on her Instagram that also featured her kids Vir and Tara. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Pens Down An Emotional Note Remembering Husband Raj Kaushal On 23 Years Of Marriage – See Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)



A few days ago, Mandira even posted a note thanking everyone, especially her family, who stood by her in such hard times. “Only love. Grateful for my family and all the love, support and kindness,” she had written. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal In Latest Post, Mouni Roy Sends Love And Support Too

Recently, Mandira also celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter Tara, who was adopted by her and her late husband in July last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)



For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, passed away on June 30 due to a heart attack and it was heartbreaking to see a grieving Mandira performing the last rites of her husband and even carrying the bier to the crematorium.