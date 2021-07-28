Mumbai: Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday morning took to her Instagram account to wish her darling daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal who just turned 5. Tara came into Mandira and Raj’s life on July 28, 2020, amid coronavirus pandemic. Mandira shared a cute birthday post by sharing the pictures with Tara and one of them is with her late husband Raj. “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much ❤️🧿 #beginagain ⭐️”, Mandira captioned the emotional post.Also Read - Mandira Bedi Pens Down An Emotional Note Remembering Husband Raj Kaushal On 23 Years Of Marriage – See Photos

On Monday, Mandira had written a note to herself, “I am worthy, I am capable, I am loved, I am strong,” and also mentioned that it’s the time to begin again after husband Raj Kaushal’s sudden demise on June 30. Mandira Bedi lost her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 49 in Mumbai. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal In Latest Post, Mouni Roy Sends Love And Support Too

Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s post for daughter Tara:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Also Read - Mandira Bedi Makes a Heartbreaking Post on Twitter For The First Time After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death

Several celebrity friends of Mandira congratulated her and wished Tara.

Mandira and Raj adopted Tara when she was 4. The actor spoke about the adoption process and revealed Tara is from Madhya Pradesh. “Tara comes from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, a town that’s five hours away from the nearest airport. At the time, it was the height of the lockdown, and Tikamgarh also had a few positive coronavirus cases. When Raj made it to the centre to meet her, he said, she sat on his lap and said, ‘Chalo’. She was all set to go with him. She was not sad to leave [the centre] and had no tears”, Bedi had said once.