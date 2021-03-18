Mandira Bedi is undoubtedly a fitness guru for a million Indians. And today, she is setting social media on fire with her workout session video. Also Read - Nia Sharma's Sexy Dance in White Outfit Breaks The Internet Again - Video Goes Viral

Mandira is best known for following a fit and healthy lifestyle. Her work-out videos are an inspiration for many. Mandira Bedi is now flaunting her bikini style while she is working out. In her latest Instagram post, the star can be seen performing intense workouts in a bikini top and bottom in front of a bathtub at her home. Mandira captioned the video as, ”The Bathtub, the Bikini and the Banging workout! A nice mix of lunge kicks, glute bridges, tricep dips and a decent sweaty calorie burn!! (Maine bhi Bikini mein Workout kiya!) Also Read - ‘Haye Garmi’, Fans And Disha Patani React to Krishna Shroff Taking a Shower in New Pic

Impressed with the pictures, the comment section of Mandira’s post is filled with heart emojis. One user commented ”GOALSSSS” with a heart emoji while another one commented ”Superb lovely video”. A number of fans also commented with fire emojis.

Even her best friend Mouni Roy commented ”Miloooooo soon !!!”.

This is not the first time that Mandira Bedi shared her exercise session, she often posts her workout routine with fans on her social media accounts.

Mandira is best known for her roles in the films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ittefaq, and Saaho.