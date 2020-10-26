Actor Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal have adopted a four-year-old baby girl on July 28, 2020. The couple is already blessed with a nine-year-old son Vir Kaushal. On the occasion of Dusshera, the actor decided to introduce everyone to their new family member Tara Bedi Kaushal. In the Instagram post, Mandira shared a complete family picture with Tara sitting in front. She wrote a poem on how Tara became a part of their family. “She has come to us. Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. ⭐️ Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir ❣️ Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed 🙏🏽 Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️ Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.” Also Read - Mandira Bedi Reveals She Got a Panic Attack While Returning From Australia During COVID-19, Details Inside

On the other hand, raj also shared a post with the same family pic. He said, "On this festive occasion of Dussehra we would like to introduce you to the newest member of our family Tara Bedi Kaushal. Finally the family is complete #humdohamaredo".

In a 2019 interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira had shared that they wanted to adopt a girl and name her Tara. “Raj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara”, the actor had told the portal.

We congratulate Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal for welcoming baby girl!