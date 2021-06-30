Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack: Wednesday morning started with the shocking news of Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal‘s death. He passed away this morning after succumbing to a heart attack. Raj Kaushal died at his home. The sad news left the Bollywood industry in shock as this Sunday he was seen partying with close friends Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ashish Choudhary. The party pictures were shared by Raj a day before death and it’s all over the internet now. Also Read - Who Was Mandira Bedi's Husband? All About Late Raj Kaushal Who Died of Heart Attack

Several celebrities and close friends are devasted by Raj Kaushal's passing. Filmmaker Onir, who worked with Raj Kaushal on My Brother Nikhil, took to Twitter to confirm his death, "Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul (sic)."

Actor Rohit Roy also penned down an emotional note that read, "Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro….Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE."

Rohit Roy is present with Mandira at her home. A picture was shared by Viral Bhayani where he consoles Mandira at Raj’s funeral.

Close friend #ronitroy consoles #mandirabedi at the funeral of as film maker #rajkaushal Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rwzxtjgKZy — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 30, 2021



Actor Divya Dutta expressed her disbelief and wrote, “What! Omg! No! Gone oo soon Raj!” Meanwhile, calling the incident unfortunate, Tisca Chopra wrote, “My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids. #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed.”

Roshan Abbas wrote, “Heard the terrible news about @rajkaushal1 . May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends.”

Boman Irani is shocked:

Shocked and saddened by the passing of #RajKaushal .

May the Lord grant #mandirabedi and the family the strength to bear this loss. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 30, 2021

Who Was Raj Kaushal? All You Need To Know

May his soul rest in peace!