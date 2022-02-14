Mandira Bedi Misses Late Husband Raj Kaushal on 23rd Wedding Anniversary

Mumbai: On their 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira Bedi shared a touching message remembering her late husband Raj Kaushal. “It would have been our 23rd wedding anniversary today. #Valentine’s Day,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a broken heart emoji to the note. In the beloved memory of Raj Kaushal, Mandira dropped a few pictures from their wedding ceremony.Also Read - Inside Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar’s Sangeet Ceremony: It Was All About Celebrating Love And Dancing Their Hearts Out

Fans and friends were quick to send love and support to Mandira through the comment section of her post. Celebrities including Ronit Bose, Arjun Bijlani, Sapna Pabbi, Mouni Roy, Rhea Chakraborty reacted to the post and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Dance on ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', Mandira Bedi Shakes Leg on 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' | Watch Videos

Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira also posted another picture on her Instagram story:

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, passed away on June 30 due to a heart attack and it was heartbreaking to see a grieving Mandira performing the last rites of her husband and even carrying the bier to the crematorium.