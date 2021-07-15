Mumbai: Actor Mandira Bedi has finally come on social media to share her grief with her fans. A few days after the sudden demise of her husband and former filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi reminisced about the 25 years they had spent together with a heartbreaking post in the former’s memory. To mark her 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira took to Instagram and posted a string of images, wherein she can be seen happily posing with her late husband. “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..” she captioned the post.Also Read - Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal In Latest Post, Mouni Roy Sends Love And Support Too

Fans and friends were quick to send love and support to Mandira through the comment section of her post. Celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Arjun Bijlani, Armaan Malik, Rhea Chakraborty reacted to the post and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Makes a Heartbreaking Post on Twitter For The First Time After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death

A few days ago, Mandira had posted a picture with Raji written on it. “Miss you Raji,” Mandira wrote and dropped a broken heart emoji. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Posts For The First Time After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Karan Johar Comments

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, passed away on June 30 due to heart attack and it was heartbreaking to see a grieving Mandira performing the last rites of her husband and even carrying the bier to the crematorium. Before posting pictures of Raj Kaushal, Mandira deleted her profile icon on Instagram and replaced it with a black screen.

For the unversed, Mandira and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot in 1999 and have a son named Vir. In 2020, the two had even adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara.