Mumbai: Days after Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away, she now took to social media remembering him. In her latest post, Mandira posted a picture with Raji written on it. "Miss you Raji," Mandira wrote and dropped a broken heart emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to send love and support to Mandira through the comment section of her post. Mandira's best friend Mouni Roy and actor Arjun Bijlani also dropped heart emojis.



On July 5 as well, Mandira Bedi shared a series of pictures with late husband Raj Kaushal and dropped a broken heart emojis in the caption.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy also took to her Instagram account sharing pictures with Mandira Bedi. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen hugging Mandira. She captioned the pictures, “MY BABY STRONGEST @mandirabedi.”

Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 and it was heartbreaking to see a grieving Mandira performing the last rites of her husband and even carrying the bier to the crematorium. Following Raj’s death, friend and music composer Sulaiman Merchant talked about what happened a few hours before Raj’s demise and said, “Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late.”