Actor Mandira Bedi has an incredible body and her recent Instagram photo proves it all as she looks all fabulous in a sexy yellow bikini at the age of 48. The internet is filled with Mandira’s throwback picture where she is seen flaunting her toned midriff at the beach. While sharing the picture on Monday, she captioned the post as: “As the temperature drops.. major missing happening of the sun sea and sand.. ☀️ 🌊 🏝 My phone reminded me that this photograph hasn’t been posted, used or even seen the light of day!” Also Read - Mandira Bedi-Husband Raj Kaushal Adopt 4-Year-Old Girl, Introduce as Tara Bedi Kaushal

Over the past few days, Mandira has treated us to many amazing photos that have made us crave a vacation. The diva has also been posting many bikini photos, flaunting her perfect body.

Her sultry pictures will set your heart racing and it will give you major fitness goals. The 48-year-old actor has aged like old wine and often gives us a sneak peek into her fitness.

Talking about her professional life, Mandira’s ticket to fame was her very first show, Shanti, which became such a popular show that there was no looking back for the actress since then. Mandira Bedi married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple was blessed with son Vir in 2011, with whom she keeps clicking pics and posting them on social media.