Mumbai: Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi adopted a 4-year-old girl Tara Bedi Kaushal in July 2020. The diva keeps sharing her pictures and videos with her fans and followers on Instagram. Mandira recently posted a couple of pictures of her family time where the parents enjoy with the kids Tara and Vir. Soon after the upload, Mandira Bedi was bombarded with negative messages for not making her daughter feel comfortable. One of the internet users asked the actor from which slumdog centre she adopted? "Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?"

Another user wrote, "The adopted street kid looks completely out of place…u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life."

Mandira didn't leave a minute to reply back to trolls. She slammed them by saying: "People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of shit." To another troll, she wrote, "More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn't his name, because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."

On Monday, Mandira shared pictures of pool time with Tara. She captioned the post as “Summing up the weekend. Bougainvilla and endless pool time till we both became Prunes!!

#tara my #lockstar ⭐️❤️”.

In another post, Mandira revealed how Tara is pro in bungee jumping.

On the occasion of Dusshera, Mandira and her husband decided to introduce everyone to their new family member Tara Bedi Kaushal. In the Instagram post, Mandira shared a complete family picture with Tara sitting in front. She wrote a poem on how Tara became a part of their family. “She has come to us. Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. ⭐️ Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir ❣️ Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed 🙏🏽 Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️ Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”