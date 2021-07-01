Mumbai: Actor Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering from a heart attack. The industry was in shock after learning about the sudden demise of the producer and director. Mandira Bedi was inconsolable while performing all the rituals. Actor Rohit Roy confirmed Raj Kaushal’s time of death. “Raj passed away this morning, around 4.30 am, he had a heart attack. He was at home, by the time the family could get any medical help, Raj had gone.” Also Read - Mandira Bedi Breaks Gender Stereotype at Her Husband Raj Kaushal's Funeral, Carries The Bier

Later in the day, actors Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, and others visited Mandira Bedi’s house to pay their respect. Mouni Roy is Mandira’s best friend. They hang out together and even go for holidays with each other. Also Read - Ronit Roy Consoles Mandira Bedi as She Breaks Down at Husband Raj Kaushal’s Funeral

Watch Mouni Roy stepping out from Mandira’s house last night:

Raveena Tandon at Mandira Bedi’s houseRaj Kaushal is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and children Veer and Tara.

In the pictures from his funeral, Mandira was seen paying her last respect and carrying the bier outside her house. Mandira got the support of her friends as Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Apoorva Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi, and others lined up outside her house and tried to comfort her.

Mandira and Raj got married in 1999 after which they welcomed their first child in 2011. The couple adopted a girl later and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. A day before his demise, Raj spent some time with his friends including Mouni Roy and others at their residence. Both Mandira and Mouni shared pictures from their reunion on social media on Sunday.