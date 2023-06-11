Home

Mangal Dhillon, Who Acted in Junoon And Buniyaad Dies After Battling Cancer

Mangal Dhillon, who acted in TV serials like Junoon, Buniyaad and many Bollywood films died after battling Cancer.

Junoon And Buniyaad Actor Mangal Dhillon Dies: Mangal Dhillon, who acted in Doordarshan serials Junoon and Buniyaad, died after battling Cancer on Sunday. The actor was undergoing treatment for quite some time at a Ludhiana hospital. The news about his demise was confirmed by actor Yashpal Sharma who wrote, “Mangal Dhillon Ji. RIP,” on his Facebook page. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal sent his condolences and tweeted, “Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans.”

Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/Jh7Oxst9CP — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 11, 2023

The late actor worked in both television and films. He is known for portraying Lubhaya Ram in 1986 show Buniyaad and went on to play the role of advocate in the 1988 Rekha-Kabir Bedi starrer Khoon Bhari Maang.

May the departed soul rest in peace!

This is a developing story.

