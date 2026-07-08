Maniesh Paul’s mother Urmil Paul dies at 76 in Delhi

Maniesh Paul and his family are mourning a personal loss after the death of his mother, Urmil Paul. The actor's team confirmed the news through an official statement and sought prayers from well-wishers.

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Maniesh Paul suffers personal loss as mother Urmil dies at 76 (PC: Instagram)

Actor and television host Maniesh Paul is mourning the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul, who died on Wednesday in Delhi at the age of 76. The heartbreaking news has left fans and members of the entertainment industry expressing their condolences to the family. While the cause of her death has not been disclosed, an official statement released by Maniesh Paul’s team confirmed the tragic development and requested everyone to pray for her departed soul. The actor has always shared a close bond with his mother and often spoke about her influence on his life and career.

Maniesh Paul’s team confirms the sad news of Urmil Paul’s passing

Maniesh Paul’s team issued an official statement confirming the demise of his mother. The statement read, “With great grief, we regret to inform you that actor Maniesh Paul lost his 77-year-old mother today in Delhi. We request you to please pray for the departed soul. May she rest in eternal peace.” Although the statement mentioned her age as 77, reports state that Urmil Paul was 76 years old. The family has not shared the cause of her death and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Maniesh Paul often spoke about his mother’s influence

Over the years, Maniesh Paul frequently gave fans a glimpse into his relationship with his mother through social media posts and interviews. He often credited her for shaping his personality and encouraging him to remain positive despite life’s challenges. Recently, the actor shared heartwarming post on Mother’s Day for his mother and wrote, “Meri maa Aur mere bachchon ki maa, Happy Mother’s Day And thank you for EVERYTHING” while tagging his better half Sanyukta Paul. Urmil Paul is survived by her husband Jagmohan Paul and their children Maniesh Paul Jyoti Paul Mohan and Vivek Paul.

See Maniesh Paul’s heartwarming post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

Maniesh Paul’s journey in the entertainment industry

Maniesh Paul began his career as a radio jockey before becoming a video jockey and eventually one of India’s most popular television hosts. His energetic hosting style and comic timing helped him build a strong fan following across television and films.

He appeared in television shows including Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Ssshhhh… Phir Koi Hai and Ghar Ghar Mein. After making brief appearances in films such as Tees Maar Khan he made his lead acting debut with Mickey Virus. Apart from acting, Maniesh has hosted several successful reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Chhote Ustaad, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance India Dance, Li’l Masters and Nach Baliye. He was most recently seen in David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Upcoming projects of Maniesh Paul

Despite this personal loss, Maniesh Paul has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. He will next be seen in the folk-mythological thriller Vvan – Force of the Forest. Directed by TVF legends Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and explores mysteries rooted in jungle folklore and mythology.

The film is set to release on August 26 in a tight clash with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Quereshi starrer Toxic and Shraddha Kapoor‘s Eetha. The actor has also completed shooting for an untitled film directed by Vikram Phadnis. Additionally, he has entered pre-production for the television series Rafoo and is reportedly collaborating on another upcoming project with Excel Entertainment.