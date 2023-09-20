Home

Manipur Actress Soma Laishram has been banned by civil body over attending North East Students' Festival in New Delhi.

Manipur Actress Soma Laishram Banned by Civil Body: Manipur actress Soma Laishram who has acted in over 150 Manipuri films, recently attended the North East Students’ Festival. Soma faced backlash from Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL), a civil society group from Manipur. The Imphal based body has banned the actress from acting in movies and attending social events for three years. Depite the mixed reactions over her decision to participate in the Delhi event, fans have stood by Soma who chose the forum to speak about the unrest in her home state. She has also won several awards for her work in regional cinema.

SOMALAISHRAM DEIDICATES HEARTFELT POST TO FANS FOR SUPPORTING HER:

SOMA LAISHRAM OPENS UP ON ATTENDING NORTH EAST STUDENTS’ FESTIVAL

The KKL stated that it had approached the Film Actors Guild Manipur to request Soma to not take part in the pageant. The civil society group claimed that despite the general appeal made to celebrities as well personal advice to the actress, the latter attended the event. Soma defended her decision in a video statement and told, “As an actor and a social influencer, it is my responsibility to communicate and speak up about the crisis in Manipur and I chose this platform. The event I participated in is a northeast festival hosted by a non-profit organisation. It is not a beauty or fashion show organised for fun or to party. It is a cultural event where each state of the northeast was represented by their popular figures. From Manipur, it happened to be me. They invited me. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity.”

The Film Forum Manipur (FFM), the governing body of film organizations in Manipur has condemned the KKL’s move and said that it would make efforts towards getting the ban on the actress revoked.

