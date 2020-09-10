The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who recently demolished a portion of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill, on Thursday, issued a notice to celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for unauthorized construction at his bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra area. He has been given 7 days’ time to respond to the notice. Whereas, Kangana got only 24 hours to respond. aut’s, raising four irregularities in the construction at the residence. Manish Malhotra has, however, said that he will cooperate with the BMC. Also Read - After 'Safety Violation' by Media on Flight With Kangana Onboard, DGCA Seeks Report From IndiGo Airlines

The BMC official on the same said, “Under Section 351(1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 & as per the Notification dated April 4, 2013, you have erected/commenced the erection of a building/executed/commenced executions of certain work or changed the existing user at premises described in the schedule below located at above-mentioned address without permission from the competent authority.” Also Read - Your Govt is Harassing Women: Kangana Ranaut to Sonia Gandhi After Demolition of Her Office by Shiv Sena-Led BMC

According to the BMC, there are several changes made in the building. “Unauthorised change of user from residential to the commercial office on the first floor, unauthorized addition and alteration by way of erecting partitions/cabins on the first floor, unauthorized construction of two structure with a brick masonry wall and A.C sheet roof on second-floor terrace admeasuring 4.80m X 3.70m X 2.50m and 3.80m X 3.50m X 2.50m approximately, unauthorized construction of shed with MS angles and AC sheet roof on second-floor terrace admeasuring 8.35m X 3.50m X 2.50m approximately”, the officials said further. Also Read - 'You Didn’t Demolish Dawood’s House But Razed Kangana's Office': Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out at Shiv Sena

On Wednesday, Kangana’s office was slightly demolished as the BMC issued a notice for unauthorized construction. However, the Bombay High Court asked the BMC to stop the demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s office and asked the civic body to respond to her petition.

On Thursday, a case has been filed by Mumbai Police against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli police station for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a Twitter video.