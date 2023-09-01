Home

Manish Malhotra Launches His Production Banner

Manish Malhotra's banner aims to work on a variety of stories, and collaborate with directors, writers, and artists who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision.

Manish Malhotra banner STAGE5 Production. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is official! One of the most sought-after designers from Bollywood, Manish Malhotra has added another feather to his cap. The designer-turned-filmmaker has announced his own production banner, STAGE 5 Productions. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared the exciting news with a heartfelt note. He revealed that through his production house, he aims to collaborate with innovative directors, actors, and writers with a unique point of view.

Manish Malhotra Announces His Production House

His Instagram post went like this, “Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling I’ve had for Clothes, Colours and Films. I was fascinated by fabrics, textures and music and watched every film wide eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day. The fascination with clothes grew me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years.”

Talking about this production banner the designer wrote, “Today after gratifying 3 decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production…A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors, writers, and artist who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision .. @stage5production.”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Celebs Congratulate Manish Malhotra

As Manish Malhotra uploaded the post, several members of the film fraternity took to the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages. Dharma Head Karan Johar wrote, “Congratulations Manish!!!!!! An exciting new journey begins!!!!”. Meanwhile, Kajol penned, “Congratulations”. Vaani Kapoor shared, “Congratulations Manish.” Additionally, many others such as Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan dropped heart emojis in the comment box.

Manish Malhotra To Direct Meena Kumari’s Biopic

Manish Malhotra is also all set to step into direction. His first film as a director will be a biopic based on the life of legendary Bollywood actor Meena Kumari. The yet-to-be-titled project will feature Kriti Sanon as the lead, however, no announcement regarding the cast has been made yet. Confirming the venture, the designer revealed the scripting process for the movie is already underway. He has also disclosed that it was Rekha who inspired him to go ahead with the biopic on the tragedy queen.

