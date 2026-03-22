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Manish Malhotra praises paps for maintaining dignity at mothers prayer meet, Ekdum private moment...

Manish Malhotra praises paps for maintaining dignity at mother’s prayer meet, ‘Ekdum private moment…’

Manish Malhotra’s heartfelt reaction to paparazzi at his mother’s prayer meet is winning attention, as his words reflect a rare moment of mutual respect between celebrities and media.

Manish Malhotra was seen stepping out after his mother’s prayer meet with folded hands and a calm expression. He paused for a moment to thank the paparazzi who were waiting outside. What stood out was the way the photographers maintained distance and did not invade his personal space. Manish appreciated this gesture and spoke kindly to them. His words reflected both gratitude and emotion during a difficult time, and the moment quickly gained attention online for its dignity and respect.

What did Manish Malhotra say after prayer meet?

After the ceremony Manish Malhotra expressed his gratitude towards the paparazzi in a heartfelt manner. He said “Thank you so much. Aaplogo ne you know thoda aaram rakha because ekdum private moment tha mere liye bhi.” He further added “But aaplogo ne cameras ko bhi door rakha. Thank you. We are really very thankful.” His tone remained emotional yet respectful as he acknowledged their effort to give him space during such a personal moment.

Watch viral video from prayer meet here

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Mother Garima Malhotra passes away

Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away on March 19 at the age of 94. The prayer meet was held on March 21 where close family members and friends gathered to pay their last respects. The designer also shared a tribute on social media with a simple yet emotional message “Love and Miss You Forever” along with her picture.

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Many celebrities came forward to support Manish during this time. Names like Riddhima Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Rasha Thadani, Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan, Anupam Kher, Karisma Kapoor and others shared messages filled with prayers and condolences.

Official statement from family

The family released an official statement sharing the news of her peaceful passing. The note spoke about a life well lived and highlighted the love and memories she left behind. It also expressed gratitude for her long and fulfilling journey.

Manish Malhotra often spoke about his deep connection with his mother. He always credited her for being his strength and inspiration. In past posts he mentioned how she supported his passion for fashion and cinema and remained his constant support system.

Story Highlights

Manish Malhotra thanks paparazzi for respecting privacy

Emotional moment after mother’s prayer meet goes viral

Celebrities extend support and condolences

Family shares official statement after her passing

This moment showed how respect and understanding can make a difference during sensitive times. Manish Malhotra’s words highlighted the importance of privacy while also appreciating the kindness shown by the paparazzi.

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