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Manish Malhotra turns heads at Met Gala 2026 pre party in dramatic tulle blazer and floral brooch- See pics

Manish Malhotra turns heads at Met Gala 2026 pre party in dramatic tulle blazer and floral brooch- See pics

Manish Malhotra grabs attention ahead of Met Gala 2026 with a striking pre party appearance, setting the tone for the big night as global fashion watchers and celebrities gear up for the event.

Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026 pre-party (PC: Twitter)

Ace designer from B-town Manish Malhotra made a striking impression even before the main event as he stepped out for the Met Gala 2026 pre-party in a bold and carefully styled outfit. The celebrated designer created buzz with his dramatic fashion choice that quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the evening. Known for blending Indian craftsmanship with modern couture, he once again proved his strong presence on the global fashion stage. His appearance comes just ahead of his much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar for the main Met Gala red carpet, which has already raised expectations.

What did Manish Malhotra wear at the pre-party?

For the pre-party, Manish Malhotra chose a refined all-black look that balanced simplicity with statement design. He wore a fitted turtleneck paired with relaxed trousers, creating a clean base. The highlight of the outfit was a dramatic tulle blazer, which added texture and depth to the look. He completed the ensemble with a floral brooch decorated with yellow and pink stones which brought a soft contrast. Polished black shoes and neat styling kept the overall appearance sharp yet expressive.

What did Manish Malhotra reveal about Karan Johar’s Met Gala look?

Just before the event Manish Malhotra appeared on CBS Saturday Morning where he confirmed that he will be designing for Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut. He said “This time I’m gonna be designing for a very big director who’s known for his fashion and movies Karan Johar.” He also hinted at more surprises by adding “There’s gonna be a lot more coming up on the red carpet let’s wait and watch.” This statement has increased curiosity around what Karan Johar will wear at the main event.

Also read: Has Manish Malhotra confirmed Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 debut on live television?

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See Manish Malhotra’s striking appearance from Met Gala pre-party here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

How does this connect to his previous Met Gala appearance?

Manish Malhotra’s pre party appearance also reminded fans of his own Met Gala debut last year. He had chosen a dramatic black outfit featuring a floor length blazer with gold embroidery and structured shoulders. The look stood out as a strong representation of Indian couture on a global platform and received attention for its bold styling.

What to expect from Met Gala 2026?

The Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and remains one of the biggest nights in fashion. The 2026 theme is “Fashion is Art” which encourages creative and experimental designs. With global celebrities expected to attend the event promises bold fashion moments and strong cultural representation.

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