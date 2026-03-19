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Manish Malhotra’s mother dies at 94; Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor rush to pay condolences

Manish Malhotra’s mother dies at 94; Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor rush to pay condolences

Published date india.com Published: March 19, 2026 11:19 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Manish Malhotra’s mother dies at 94; Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor rush to pay condolences

Designer Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima passed away at the age of 94, confirmed by the designer’s team. Following the sad news, several prominent film industry stars, including Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, visited Manish Malhotra’s residence to offer their condolences and pay their respects to the family during this difficult time.

Watch viral video of Karisma Kapoor from Manish Malhotra’s residence here

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

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