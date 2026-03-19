Home

Entertainment

Manish Malhotras mother dies at 94; Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor rush to pay condolences

Manish Malhotra’s mother dies at 94; Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor rush to pay condolences

Manish Malhotra’s mother dies at 94; Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor rush to pay condolences

Designer Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima passed away at the age of 94, confirmed by the designer’s team. Following the sad news, several prominent film industry stars, including Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, visited Manish Malhotra’s residence to offer their condolences and pay their respects to the family during this difficult time.

Watch viral video of Karisma Kapoor from Manish Malhotra’s residence here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)



*This copy is getting updated.*

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.