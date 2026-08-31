Manisha Koirala urges tourists not to shun Nepal amid flood situation, says country needs tourism: ‘We as nation…’

Manisha Koirala has appealed to people around the world to continue supporting Nepal through tourism. The actor said visitors can play an important role as the country faces a challenging period following the calamity.

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Manisha Koirala asks tourists not to avoid Nepal amid calamity (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood star Manisha Koirala has appealed to people across the world to continue visiting Nepal despite the difficult situation the country is facing. The actor spoke about the importance of tourism while attending Sadhguru’s In Solidarity with Nepal event. She acknowledged the calamity near the Tibet-Nepal border but said it should not become the only way the country is seen internationally. According to Manisha, Nepal needs visitors to support its people and economy. She also urged tourists to remember the country for its mountains, natural beauty, culture, traditions and warm people rather than only focusing on the disasters affecting parts of the nation.

What did Manisha Koirala say about Nepal tourism?

Speaking at the Sadhguru’s In Solidarity with Nepal event, Manisha Koirala made a direct appeal to the international community. She said Nepal had received love and support from people around the world over the years and hoped that would continue.

Manisha said, “Beyond this, I want to request the entire international community that you have been so kind and loving towards Nepal time and time again. I pray that your love and support continue. We, as a nation, need people to come to our country. We don’t want to be known merely as, ‘Oh, shun this country; it’s full of disasters or constantly facing hardship.’ We need you all to travel.” She made the appeal while acknowledging the difficult circumstances near the Tibet-Nepal border.

Manisha says tourism is Nepal’s breath

The Heeramandi actor stressed that tourism plays a major role in the lives of people in Nepal. She said visitors should not assume that the entire country has been affected in the same way by the calamity. Manisha added, “Yes, there is a calamity on the Tibet and Nepal border, but tourism is our breath. Let’s keep that in mind. The rest of the nation, we do need tourism.”

Her comments focused on keeping the country’s tourism sector active during a period when the disaster could affect how international travellers view Nepal.

What does Manisha want people to remember about Nepal?

Manisha also spoke about the identity she believes Nepal should be known for. Instead of being associated only with disasters and hardship she wants international visitors to continue recognising its natural and cultural attractions. She said, “We don’t want to be known as a country constantly having trouble.”

She further said, “We want to be known for what we are meant to be known: beautiful weather, strong Himalayas, great people, nature, the culture and traditions. I hope and encourage the international community to travel to Nepal.” Manisha also thanked Sadhguru for his blessings and support for Nepal during the difficult period.

VIDEO | Kathmandu: At Sadhguru’s ‘In Solidarity with Nepal’ event, actress Manisha Koirala seeks support for the country and says, “Beyond this, I want to request the entire international community, that you have been so kind and loving toward Nepal time and time again. I pray… pic.twitter.com/kJs8IWDnQW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2026

Nepal faces a serious flood crisis

Her appeal came as Nepal continued dealing with the aftermath of devastating floods in mountainous areas close to the Tibet border. According to the details shared at the time the flash floods followed a glacier collapse and sent rock ice mud and debris through mountain river systems.

The disaster damaged buildings bridges and power infrastructure in affected areas. Rescue operations were also made harder by difficult weather conditions and damaged roads and water systems.

The death toll had risen to 781 by Sunday while more than 2,500 people were still reported missing. Rescue teams continued searching affected areas including Rasuwa and Nuwakot. Helicopters returned to the skies after rain and fog temporarily disrupted operations.