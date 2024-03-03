Manisha Rani Lifts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Takes Home 30 Lakh Cash Prize

Home

Manisha Rani clinched the victory in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', securing a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh.

Manisha Rani has lifted the trophy of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 11. With her enthralling performance in the show, Rani finally emerged as the winner. Along with the trophy, the dancer also took away the prize money of Rs 30 lakh. Ashutosh Pawar, her choreographer, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, the duo earned a lavish trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The finale episode was broadcast on Sony Television on Saturday, March 2nd.

For the unversed, the top five finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 were Manisha Rani, popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, actor Adrija Sinha, social media influencer ad cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and ‘Indian Idol 5’ winner Sreerama Chandra. Coming to Manisha, the dancer reflected on her ‘Jhalak’ journey and said, “This journey has been nothing short of a dream come true, and I owe it all to the love, support, and encouragement of the judges and the audience.”

“I knew this experience would change my life, and it truly has. As a wildcard entry, I had to work twice as hard to prove myself, and every moment has been filled with excitement and my growth as a dancer,” Manisha added.

She extended her thanks to her choreographer and said, “I am grateful to Ashutosh, who has been very understanding and, each week, he has pushed me to broaden my horizon and discover new facets of my dancing abilities. This win is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey.”

The finale episode saw the presence of the ‘Murder Mubarak’ cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, and Sanjay Kapoor, who not only attended but also joined the contestants on stage for a performance. For the unversed, Manisha and Dhanashree were the wild-card contestants.

