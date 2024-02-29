Home

Entertainment

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 7: Chidambaram’s Film Emerges as Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film in Tamil Nadu- Check Detailed Report

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 7: Chidambaram’s Film Emerges as Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film in Tamil Nadu- Check Detailed Report

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 7: Chidambaram's film starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Earns Rs 23.5 Crore in First Week

Manjummel Boys Emerges as the Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film in Tamil Nadu

The recently released Malayalam survival thriller, Manjummel Boys, has become a sensation not just in Kerala but has made history by becoming the top-grossing Malayalam film ever in Tamil Nadu. Since its global release on February 22, the film has been praised for its gripping narrative, earning favourable reviews and sparking strong word-of-mouth. Breaking records in Tamil Nadu, the film has crossed the Rs 2-crore mark within the first week and is poised to reach Rs 3 crores soon. Even on a Tuesday, traditionally a slow weekday for box office earnings, Manjummel Boys managed to secure an impressive collection of nearly Rs 70 lakhs, foreshadowing a potentially robust weekend ahead. Industry experts anticipate daily earnings of 1-2 crores in the upcoming days, hinting at a monumental run towards the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone.

Trending Now

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 7 Report

Chidambaram’s recent directorial venture has proven to be a triumph at the box office, achieving an impressive feat by crossing the Rs 23.5 crore mark within its initial seven days in theaters. The survival-themed film has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and commendable performances. According to information from the Sacnilk website, the movie, centered around a daring rescue mission unfolding within the treacherous Guna Caves, has amassed noteworthy box office earnings. The film’s seventh-day performance contributed an additional Rs 2.65 crore to its overall total, culminating in a cumulative net collection of Rs 23.5 crore in India. You may like to read

As the film faces competition from other successful Malayalam releases like Premalu and Bramayugama, both performing exceptionally well, the battle at the box office is fierce. Directed by Chidambaram S Poduval and produced by Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir, Manjummel Boys boasts a stellar cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi S. Poduval. The musical brilliance of Sushin Shyam adds another layer of appeal to the film.

Set against the backdrop of the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, Manjummel Boys narrates the gripping tale of a man trapped within the caverns and the heroic efforts of his friends to rescue him. With its compelling storyline and exceptional performances, the film is on track to achieve remarkable success, marking its place in the annals of Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Review

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#ManjummelBoys [4.5/5] : An Excellent Survival Thriller that highlights humanity and friendship.. The thrills in the 2nd half are unmatchable.. Kodaikanal / Guna caves backdrop.. #SoubinShahir and #SreenathBhasi along with the entire ensemble cast including Malayalam and Tamil Actors have performed admirably.. Technically solid! 👍 Writer/Director #Chidambaram has come up with a memorable movie.. Already a Huge Blockbuster! 👏”.

#ManjummelBoys [4.5/5] : An Excellent Survival Thriller that highlights humanity and friendship.. The thrills in the 2nd half are unmatchable.. Kodaikanal / Guna caves backdrop..#SoubinShahir and #SreenathBhasi along with the entire ensemble cast including Malayalam and… — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 29, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.