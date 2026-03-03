Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram faces sexual assault allegation; FIR registered

In a development that has sent ripples through the Malayalam film industry, the Ernakulam South Police on Sunday registered an FIR against filmmaker Chidambaram following a complaint by a woman alleging sexual assault. According to police sources, the complaint pertains to an incident that allegedly took place in 2022 at a flat in Elamkulam, Kochi. The woman, who is said to have professional links to the film industry, accused the director of inappropriate behaviour that outraged her modesty.

Police officials confirmed that the complaint was received about a week ago. After preliminary verification of the details provided, an FIR was formally registered on Sunday in accordance with the allegations mentioned in the complaint.

Allegations linked to the 2022 incident in Elamkulam

As per sources, the complainant has stated that the alleged incident occurred at a private flat in Elamkulam in 2022. Given that the accusation dates back four years, police have invoked relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code that were applicable at the time of the alleged offence.

An officer associated with the case said that the director’s statement will be recorded as part of the investigation process. Officials have also clarified that further action, including any arrest decision, will depend on the findings of a preliminary inquiry.

At this stage, police have not made any public comments beyond confirming the registration of the FIR.

Investigation underway, statement to be recorded

Police sources indicated that the procedure will follow standard protocol. The complainant’s statement has been taken on record, and investigators are expected to collect additional evidence, if any, related to the case.

Authorities stressed that registration of an FIR does not amount to proof of guilt and that due process will be followed before taking further steps.

Director known for ‘Manjummel Boys’

Chidambaram is best known for directing the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys, which emerged as one of the industry’s biggest commercial successes and received widespread acclaim. The film significantly elevated his profile within Malayalam cinema and beyond.

The latest development has therefore drawn considerable public attention, given his standing in the industry.

As the investigation proceeds, more clarity is expected in the coming days. Police officials have maintained that the case will be handled strictly as per legal provisions, with all aspects examined before any further action is taken.