Nayanthara's Next With Dude Vicky Titled Mannangatti Since 1960

Mannangatti Since 1960: Title Of Nayanthara’s Next With Yogi Babu Revealed; Motion Poster OUT

Aside from Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Mannangatti Since 1960 will also star Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath as the primary cast.

Nayanthara's Next Titled Mannangatti Since 1960. (Image Credits: YouTube)

Nayanthara is on a roll! After establishing herself as one of the most bankable actresses in the south, the diva made a phenomenal debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan. Now, fans of the Lady Superstar have another reason to be thrilled. The makers of her next have announced the title of the film. Nayanthara will be headlining Youtuber Dude Vicky’s first project as the director, which will be called Mannangatti Since 1960. The makers announced the title of the movie on the auspicious occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi by unveiling an exciting motion poster.

The producers of Mannangatti since 1960, Prince Pictures took to their official Twitter handle to share the title of Nayanthara’s next. They captioned the post, “Presenting the First Look Motion Poster of #MANNANGATTIsince1960starring Lady Superstar #Nayanthara. Shoot begins soon!” The motion poster of the movie features a temple and a lady justice statue, giving out some titbits regarding the storyline of the film. The post further claimed that Mannangatti since 1960 will be going on the floors shortly.

Talking about the cast of the movie, Nayanthara will be seen sharing the screen with the likes of Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Devadarshini, and Narendra Prasath. As far as the technical crew of the movie is concerned, RD Rajasekhar will handle the camera work for the flick, the venture will feature music composed by Sean Roldan. Milan has been looking after the artwork for Mannangatti since 1960, whereas the costumes will be designed by Anu Vardhan. The motion poster of the film has created some massive buzz among movie buffs. Further details regarding the storyline and Lady Superstar’s role in the film will be revealed in time.

Nayanthara’s work commitments

Meanwhile, Nayanthara managed to create a box office tsunami with her Bollywood debut film Jawan. The film is likely to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark soon. The film has managed to create a significant demand for the actress among the Hindi-speaking audience.

After Jawan, Nayanthara will be seen in the Tamil entertainer Iraivan, co-starring Jayam Ravi. Furthermore, she will also lead S Sashikanth’s directorial Test, opposite R Madhavan and Siddharth. Her lineup also includes Thani Oruvan 2 with Jayam Ravi.

