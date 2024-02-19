Mannara Chopra Furious At Akasa Air For ‘Rude Behaviour’, Airline Comes Up With An Unexpected Reply

Home

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra had recently indicated at an airline company who had behaved rude with her while she was unwell. To this the airline came up with a shocking reply. Read along.

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra has been in the limelight since the popular Bigg Boss 17 reality show came to an end. The actress is currently working on her upcoming projects after becoming the second runner-up on Salman Khan’s show. Recently Mannara Chopra made it to the headlines once again after she encountered her terrible experience with the Airlines. Read along.

Mannara Chopra Takes Dig At Akasa Airline For Being ‘Rude’- Check Post

While travelling with Akasa Air, Mannara Chopra took it to X (previously known as Twitter) where she mentioned her terrible experience flying with the airline, At first Mannara mentioned that the airline had manhandled her luggage and while travelling for the second time, Mannara lashed out the same airline for being rude while she was not doing well.

Mannara Chopra on X wrote, “The worst airlines to travel with Akasa Air. This is my second experience with them, the first time I travelled they damaged my bag and this time I’m not feeling well. They ended up being rude again (sic).”

Take a look at Mannara Chopra’s X (Twitter) Post

The worst airlines to travel with @AkasaAir .this is my second experience with them,first time I travelled they damaged my bag and this time I’m not feeling well they ended up being rude again — Mannara Chopra (@memannara) February 18, 2024

Akasa Airline Comes Up with Shocking Reply

On Mannara’s Twitter post, the airline responded, “We regret to hear about your experience, Mannara. We understand that our team met you at the airport and explained the excess baggage policy. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to waive the fee (sic).”

Take a look at the Airline’s Reply:

We regret to hear about your experience, Mannara. We understand that our team met you at the airport and explained the excess baggage policy. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to waive the fee. We seek your understanding in this regard. Also, we’d like to address any previous (1/2) — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) February 18, 2024

What are you writing sir ,your staff was acting rude to me . I was not feeling well this morning ,I mentioned this to your employee and instead of acting nice she said you can go talk to my manager . Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue . — Mannara Chopra (@memannara) February 18, 2024

After getting the reply from the airline, Mannara Chopra was not satisfied with the airline’s response and yet again stood firm with her decision that the employees at the airline had rude behaviour against her while she was unwell. Mannara Chopra further remarked, “Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue.”

Take a look at Mannara’s Response:

What are you writing sir ,your staff was acting rude to me . I was not feeling well this morning ,I mentioned this to your employee and instead of acting nice she said you can go talk to my manager . Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue . — Mannara Chopra (@memannara) February 18, 2024

Mannara Chopra’s Journey Post Big Boss 17

Mannara rose to prominence during her stint on Bigg Boss 17. She is the cousin of the renowned global star Priyanka Chopra. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed how her sister played a pivotal role in launching her career in the industry. Mannara stated, “My sister, Priyanka, arranged a photo shoot for me with Avinash Gowariker at that time. I just had my pictures taken, I don’t know how they got circulated, he generally did it like that, you know you need a photo. And from there, I started receiving calls for auditions (sic).”

On the work front, Mannara Chopra recently appeared with Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar for a musical video, ‘Saanware’. Mannara has also appeared in multiple advertisements and movies released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films.

What are your thoughts on Airline’s treatment towards Mannara Chopra? Do you think Akasa Air’s action is justified?

