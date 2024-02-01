Home

Mannara Chopra REACTS to Being Romantically Involved With Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui, Says ‘He Is Like A…’

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's friendship remained in the spotlight throughout the entirety of Bigg Boss 17.

Mannara Chopra discloses feelings for Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 one of the finalists Mannara Chopra has been the talk of the town ever since she appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show. Mannara, who is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, created a different identity inside the Bigg Boss house. There were times when Mannara was mocked for her accent, and other times she was teased for making faces. She also shared a deep rivalry with Ankita Lokhande on the show. Though Mannar managed to enter the top 3 in the grand finale, she couldn’t win the trophy. One thing which caught everyone’s attention during the show was her bond with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Now, after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Mannara has made a clear statement about this friendship, which is currently going viral. Needless to say, Chopra and Faruqui’s friendship was the limelight of the show. During a recent media interaction, Mannara opened up about her feelings for Munawar. The actress said, “The feeling I have for him is the same, nothing more. If you’ve watched the entire season, you’ve seen how much I love my friends, imagine how honest and loving I’ll be with someone I fall in love with.”

The actress also added that she is not someone who believes in flings at all. Now, this statement of the actress is majorly in discussion among her fans. Mannara was in the headlines for alleging that Faruqui kissed her. In conversation with E-Times, where the actress called Munawar “family” and a “true friend”.

When asked about Munawar’s kiss allegation the actress said, “Oh my god! It’s a weird statement. There’s no footage like this. I don’t know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologise to me publically.”

Barbie Handa, also known as Mannara, born on March 29, 1991, in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana, is an Indian actress and model. She primarily works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films, earning recognition with two Santosham Film Awards. Mannara’s mother, Kamini Chopra Handa, is a jewellery designer, while her father, Raman Rai Handa, is an advocate at the Delhi High Court. Additionally, she is a cousin to Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and Meera Chopra.

