Manoj Bajapyee Calls ‘Outsider’ Kartik Aaryan an ‘Inspiration,’ Why Did I…’ – WATCH

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying a successful streak at the box office, and his upcoming film, Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan, is expected to elevate his stardom even further.

Kartik Aaryan is expected to touch the sky of success with the release of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. The actor has exerted every effort to portray the role of an athlete convincingly, creating significant anticipation for the film. The movie is helmed by Kabir Khan and will hit the big screens in June 2024. Meanwhile, yesterday, the actor graced an award ceremony, securing the Best Actor (Critics) accolade for his empathetic portrayal of Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Later, when Manoj Bajpayee stepped up to receive the award, he dedicated the award to his favourite boy, Kartik Aaryan.

While giving the winning speech, Manoj specially called Kartik on stage and called him the true representative of outsiders in the industry. The actor said, “Kartik is the true representative of all the people coming from outside with stars in their eyes and making it with sheer resilience, intelligence and complete dedication. So before I thank by director, I thank you and all actors like you who are gathering so much courage and come to this big bad world and keep knocking on the door hard, harder and harder all the time till the door opens. So this is also for you, Kartik.”

Now, the video of Bajapyee dedicating the award to Kartik Aryan is doing rounds on the internet. It is indeed evident that people have loved Kartik Aaryan for his performance in several movies. Now, once again the actor is set to enthrall everyone with his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Back on February 02, 2024, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed the release date through an Instagram post.

The picture featured Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan and himself and Sajid wrote, “Brace yourself for one of the biggest films of the year, #ChanduChampion presented by #SajidNadiadwala & @kabirkhankk starring @kartikaaryan completes its shoot! Releasing on 14th June 2024!”

The movie features Kartik Aaryan in an unprecedented on-screen persona, and his astonishing body transformation is certain to astonish the audience.

