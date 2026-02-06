Home

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee addresses FIR controversy over Neeraj Pandeys Ghooskhor Pandat, As an actor...

Manoj Bajpayee addresses FIR controversy over Neeraj Pandey’s Ghooskhor Pandat, ‘As an actor…’

Manoj Bajpayee responds to the FIR linked to Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming project and explains his intent, stressing that his remarks were taken out of context amid the growing controversy.

The announcement of Netflix India’s 2026 lineup included the film Ghooskhor Pandat, which soon became controversial. An FIR was filed against the makers, claiming that the title and content hurt religious and caste sentiments. After director Neeraj Pandey released a statement, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee also spoke out to clarify his position.

What did Manoj Bajpayee say?

Manoj Bajpayee shared Neeraj Pandey’s statement on X and added a personal note, acknowledging the concerns expressed by viewers. In his statement, he said, “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.

Manoj further wrote, “As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”

See Manoj Bajpayee’s reply on Ghhoskhor Pandat FIR row

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2, fans express disappointment: ‘Without him, film makes…’

Support for Neeraj Pandey and the team

Manoj also spoke about his experience working with Neeraj Pandey, describing him as a filmmaker who approaches sensitive subjects with care. He noted that the temporary removal of promotional material shows how seriously the team is taking public concerns.

Neeraj Pandey’s clarification on the film

Neeraj Pandey earlier stated that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional story with no links to any caste or community. He explained that “Pandat” is a nickname for a fictional character and acknowledged that the title unintentionally hurt some viewers. All promotional material has been taken down for now.

FIRs legal action and official notices

The backlash led to an FIR at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, claiming the title could disturb public harmony. The National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release.

About Ghooskhor Pandat

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans unravel during one night in Delhi. The cast also includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Kiku Sharda and others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.