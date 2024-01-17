Home

Manoj Bajpayee Comes Clean on His Viral Eight-Pack Abs Photo on Instagram

Recently, actor Manoj Bajpayee uploaded a picture of himself flaunting his chiselled body. However, the truth behind the picture is something else. Read to know more.

Manoj Bajpayee's latest photo on Instagram.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been in the limelight ever since his most anticipated series Killer Soup, was released. The actor recently raised the temperature when he shared a picture of himself flaunting his chiselled body. As soon as the actor shared the picture, fans took to the comment section, and a storm of comments started pouring in. However, now, the actor made a shocking revelation when he accepted that the picture was morphed.

During an interview with The Indian Express, Manoj opened up about the picture where he accepted that the picture was, in fact, morphed and was part of the promotional campaign of Killer Soup. When the actor was asked about his transformation, he told the digital media platform that “It was morphed.” The actor further added, “It was a campaign strategy by Netflix. So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue, and they managed to be successful doing it.”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

After Manoj took to social media and shared the picture, several fans couldn’t control their excitement and spammed the comment section with appreciation for such a massive transformation. While one fan wrote, OMG this is super sexy Manoj, loved it.” Another commented, “What a transformation.” Film writer and editor Apurva Israni also took to the comment section and wrote, “Very impressive. But please leave the thirst traps to me,” filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has written, “Chuppe Rustom.” The picture started making rounds on the internet and needless to say, were left awestruck with Manoj’s transformation.

Coming to Manoj Bajapyaee’s work front, his recent release on Netflix, Killer Soup, was widely loved by fans. With an intriguing storyline and captivating script, the series received good reviews. Apart from Manoj, the series also features Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role. Further, Bajpayee will also be hosting Discovery Plus’ Secrets of the Buddha Relics, which will launch on the platform on January 22.

