Manoj Bajpayee’s mother-in-law, Shabana Raza’s mother, Shakeela Raza, passed away today morning in Delhi at Max Hospital. Manoj’s mother-in-law’s condition was very critical for the past few days after a prolonged illness. As per the reports, she was suffering from cancer since 12 years. Shabana Raza had lost her father last year and this year she lost her mother.Also Read - 67th National Film Awards Highlights: Rajinikanth Thanks Bus Driver Friend in Winning Speech; Kangana Ranaut Wins Big

This is the third death in Manoj Bajpayee’s family including his father and Shabana’s father in a year. After hearing the news Manoj has rushed to Delhi from his shoot location to be with his family. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee's Father Passes Away in Delhi

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in Mughal Road directed by Muhammad Ali. The film was set to release in 2021. He has also been working on Raakh directed by Milap Zaveri and Campus which is being helmed by Suvahhdan Angre. Also Read - The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee Celebrates 2 Years Of The Show With Quirky Scene, Fans Ask ‘Season 3 Kab Aayega?’

May her soul rest in peace!