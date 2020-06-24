Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has led to debates on nepotism. It’s been more than 10 days to his death and many of his friends and fans think that the actor was in depression because of nepotism in Bollywood. There are many celebrities who spoke on nepotism and to join the debate, actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened about the difficulties that an outsider has to face in the industry. In an interview with WION, Manoj Bajpayee said that Bollywood celebrates mediocrity and ignores talented people. Also Read - Hansal Mehta on Nepotism Debate: People Need to Address Elephant in The Room, Belittle Real Battle

Manoj started with, "Let me start with this, the world is not fair. I have been saying this since 20 years that as an industry we celebrate mediocrity. Forget about industry, as a nation we celebrate mediocrity. Something is lacking somewhere – in our thought process, our value system. When we see talent, we immediately want to ignore or push it away. This is the value system of ours which is so deplorable."

Manoj Bajpayee has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya. He said filmmakers should rectify or else they will lose respect from people. Explaining, he said, "I have said it before that this industry has wasted talent; so much that in any other country those talents who have not been given their due here, would have been known as the best actors of the world. But we don't care. Firstly, if you don't have talent then you have to be extremely lucky to get by. This is the system I am talking about. This is the cold value of this industry. I am not blaming anyone. I am a part of this industry. This is why I said in my past interviews that we have to look inward and rectify that. Rectify, or you will keep getting flak for it, cursed for it and will keep on losing respect of the common people."

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Devashish Makhija’s long-delayed film Bhonsle. The film will be released on SonyLIV on June 26. He plays the role of a terminally-ill Maharashtrian cop who tries to protect a migrant girl and her brother from a local politician. Bhonsle is co-produced by Manoj Bajpayee Productions, Golden Ratio Films and Promodome Motion Pictures.