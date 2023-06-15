Manoj Bajpayee on Speculations of Him Joining Politics, Recalls Meeting Lalu Prasad Yadav

Home

Manoj Bajpayee recently reacted to speculations of him joining politics and recalled meeting Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar.

Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Speculations of Him Joining Politics: Manoj Bajpayee has redefined the narrative time and again through his path-breaking films and grounded character portrayals. The actor contributed to the new wave of filmmaking with his performance in films like Shool, Satya and Kaun. He once again reinvented his craft with movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, Budhia Singh – Born to Run and the web series The Family Man. Manoj is being hailed for his acting prowess in the courtroom-drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. There were a lot of speculations when he visited politicians Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar. Now, the Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has clarified whether he will be joining politics.

MANOJ BAJPAYEE REACTS TO SPECULATIONS OVER JOINING POLITICS

Manoj, in an interaction with PTI, said, “When I visited Bihar last time, I met RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, people started speculating that I will join politics. I am 200 percent sure I won’t do that. Question of joining politics does not arise at all.” He further added, “I am actor and will remain an actor only… How does the question of joining politics arise?” The actor also spoke about the Bihar government’s plan to come out with a new film policy. He opined, “The state government should immediately introduce the new film policy, which will provide proper exposure to artistes of the state. It will also benefit filmmakers, who want to shoot in Bihar.” Manoj pointed out, “The glorious past of the state in the field of arts and culture and natural cinematic treasures are enough to attract directors.”

The actor was also praised for his performance in Gulmohar, where he played Sharmila Tagore’s son. Manoj will next be seen in Dispatch and Joram.

