Mumbai: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and the makers of web series The Family Man 2 have been making headlines ever since the release of the trailer. The show by Raj and DK has received backlash online as many political leaders and netizens think that The Family Man 2 are portraying Tamilians in a negative way. Now, Manoj Bajpayee while speaking to the entertainment portal opened up about the controversy in Tamil Nadu. He told Bollywood Hungama that the leaders of The Family Man are most of them Tamilians. He further named them – Raj & DK, Samantha, Priyamani, and the show's writer Suman Kumar who know everything about the culture and respect everything about the society. "Who can be a better person to safeguard the interests of Tamil people and Tamil friends and Tamil viewers? I don't think anyone can be better than them. They are the people who have been leading this show, they have created this show and they have done everything possible to show their respect for the Tamil culture and sensibilities," he continued.

The actor urged Tamil viewers to watch the show and assured them that they'd feel proud of the show after watching it as it believes in diversity. Manoj Bajpayee requested, "You will feel very proud of the show. This is one series which beliefs in diversity. Please watch this show and you will feel very proud of this show for the fact that it not only tells you a good story, but it also tells you how proud this show and the creators are of the Tamil culture and sensibility".

A few days ago, Manoj and filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK issued a statement saying, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you'll appreciate it once you watch it."

The Family Man 2 story is based on Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj), who is a middle-class family man who is trying to juggle his marriage and job of being a spy. This season will feature Raji (Samantha) who plans an attack in India. The show will release on June 4 on Amazon Prime Videos.