Manoj Bajpayee opens up on choosing indie films over big-budget projects: ‘Mera mann…’

Manoj Bajpayee has spoken candidly about the dominance of Bollywood blockbusters and the challenges faced by independent films. The actor remains committed to meaningful storytelling and smaller films that offer creative freedom.

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Manoj Bajpayee shares his views on Bollywood’s blockbuster culture (PC: Instagram)

In an industry where box office numbers often dominate conversations, Manoj Bajpayee continues to stand apart. The versatile actor has once again voiced his concerns about the growing influence of big-budget Bollywood films and the difficulties faced by smaller productions in securing screens and visibility. His latest film Governor continues Manoj Bajpayee’s run of acclaimed smaller, independent films. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he spoke about his love for independent cinema and returning to mainstream films.

Manoj Bajpayee on fair screen space for indie films amid big-budget dominance

Speaking about the current state of the film industry, Manoj Bajpayee highlighted how large-scale productions often dominate theatres, leaving little room for smaller films. He said that independent movies struggle to reach audiences because major releases occupy the most available screens. He stressed the need for a more balanced exhibition system that gives films of all sizes a fair opportunity to connect with viewers. In an exclusive with Hindustan Times when asked about why in the last few years, he has been doing more independent films, the actor replied, “Actually, if I tell you that, you will not believe it, mera mann lagta hai. I enjoy my performance a lot when I am doing something such that even those near me are surprised, like “Is this Manoj Bajpayee?” It’s a kick. Toh main us kick ke liye na main middle of the road cinema ya independent cinema karoon.”

Manoj Bajpayee says his heart belongs to this, and he gets a kick. He pointed out that the success of a film should not depend solely on its budget or marketing power, but also on the quality of its content. He further shared, “I get a lot of big budget films. And it’s not like there’s no temptation to just not do anything in them. You have to go. I’ll sit in a nice van. I’ll order good food. Why stress yourself? I’ll get the scene, read it, memorise the lines, and do a bit of comedy. So I’ll say this line and for 40-50 days, it’ll be like a kind of picnic.” But on a serious note, he stated that, “Not a picnic of course, I will work hard. Working hard is in my DNA. Now, the temptation is happening because I have invested so much in these films that I am getting a bit tired with the age and with the intensity.”

Why Independent cinema still matters to Manoj Bajpayee?

Manoj Bajpayee’s attachment to independent films is hardly surprising. Throughout his career, he has consistently chosen unconventional projects over mainstream formulas. Even after gaining widespread recognition, he avoided repeating similar roles simply for commercial success. Instead, he focused on characters that challenged him as a performer.

Manoj Bajpayee’s most iconic performances

Manoj Bajpayee is widely regarded as one of India’s finest actors, known for his powerful and versatile performances across films and OTT. He rose to fame with Satya (1998) and delivered standout roles in Shool (1999), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), and Aligarh (2016). He earned praise for Veer-Zaara (2004), Rajneeti (2010), and Special 26 (2013).

In the OTT space, he achieved massive success with The Family Man (2019–present), where his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari became a cultural phenomenon. Recently, he has continued to impress audiences with strong performances in films like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023), further continuing his legacy as one of India’s most respected actors. For Manoj Bajpayee, meaningful storytelling has always come first, and that philosophy continues to guide his career today.