Manoj Bajpayee Pays Emotional Tribute to Mother Geeta Devi, Calls Her ‘Iron Lady’

Manoj Bajpayee penned an emotional long tribute for her where she called his mother an Iron Lady and An Alpha Woman.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi has passed away at the age of 80. On December 12, the ace actor penned an emotional long tribute for her where she called his mother an Iron Lady and An Alpha Woman. Manoj also said that her words of encouragement will always remain with him. The actor also called himself a reflection of his mother. He also recalled how she taught him the value of ‘never giving up in the face of the most traumatic circumstances’. Geeta Devi died on December 8. He wrote, “A tribute to an IRON LADY, my Mother! That’s what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child’s needs while sacrificing her own dreams. She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! Wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was!”

Manoj continued, “I am forever indebted to her, for her innumerable contributions to our lives. Her selfless love & dedication was incomparable. Her unwavering support during my days of struggle has given me the strength to never give up. Her words of encouragement will always remain with me, and I will pass those on to my children. I am a reflection of her.”

“She taught me the value of never giving up in the face of the most traumatic circumstances and fight it out till the sun sets! Her efforts, sacrifices, selfless love, & hard work has shaped what we have become today. She is a forever friend who has been a pillar of strength every step of the way,” he added.

“Your love and spirit continue to serve as a guiding force for the entire family, MAI! You and Babuji will always reside in our hearts. I have been so blessed and fortunate to have you as my mother. Mai, until we meet again. My mother, Smt Geeta Devi, passed away on the 8th Dec 22 at the age of 80. Please keep her in your prayers, Om Shanti (folded hands emoji),” concluded the post.