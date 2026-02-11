Home

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee REACTS to Ghooskhor Pandats title controversy, We have become...

Manoj Bajpayee REACTS to Ghooskhor Pandat’s title controversy, “We have become…

The actor addresses the debate surrounding the film’s title and shares his perspective on public sentiment, creative freedom, and the growing culture of outrage in the entertainment industry.

The announcement of the crime thriller Ghooskhor Pandat was meant to build excitement for its digital release. Instead it sparked a nationwide debate within hours. The film starring Manoj Bajpayee soon found itself at the center of criticism with many social media users questioning its title. What began as online reactions quickly turned into legal action and public outrage.

Why did the title spark objections?

The controversy started soon after the film was unveiled at a major streaming platform’s slate event in Mumbai. Several groups claimed that the title hurt their religious sentiments. Many users criticized the makers the platform and Bajpayee on social media. Some even demanded that the film be banned before its release.

Soon FIRs were filed against the makers the streaming service and the lead actor. A petition was also submitted in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release. The issue grew beyond online debate and entered the legal space.

Also read: Amid massive backlash, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat set for…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Manoj Bajpayee breaks his silence

Responding to the backlash, Bajpayee shared his thoughts in an interview. He said “We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of.” He also mentioned that the matter regarding the title was being looked into.

Earlier the actor had posted a detailed note on social media. He wrote that he respects people’s emotions and takes their concerns seriously. He explained that as an actor he connects to a story through the character he portrays. He clarified that the intention was never to target or comment on any community.

About the court proceedings

During the court hearing the streaming platform informed the Delhi High Court that the title would be changed. It also confirmed that promotional material related to the film had been removed from social media. Following this assurance the petition was disposed of. However the new title has not yet been officially announced.

About Ghooskhor Pandat

The crime drama features Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit a corrupt senior inspector in the Delhi Police who is nicknamed Pandat. The film is directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey. The ensemble cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Shraddha Das and Kiku Sharda.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.