Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who recently lost his father, has thanked all those who checked in on him and sent their love to him during this tough time. Taking to Twitter, Manoj also spoke about how his father RK Bajpayee supported him to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. "Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all," he wrote.

Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 4, 2021

Reportedly, the actor's father was very critical from the last few days. After hearing the news of his father's hospitalisation, Manoj Bajpayee rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project. The shooting for this project has been halted for now. Manoj's father breathed his last at the age of 83 on Sunday. His last rites were held at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

‘SHE’ director Avinash Das also took to Twitter and penned down a heartfelt note. He shared a picture of Manoj Bajpayee along with his father and wrote, “Manoj Bhaiya’s father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from his son’s success. He was a great man. Prayers.”