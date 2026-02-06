Home

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2, fans express disappointment: Without him, film makes...

Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2, fans express disappointment: ‘Without him, film makes…’

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, sequels arrive with the hope of recreating the same magic of their original; however, the next installment sometimes goes through casting reshuffles that can leav

Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2, fans express disappointment: ‘Without him, film makes...'

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, sequels arrive with the hope of recreating the same magic of their original; however, the next installment sometimes goes through casting reshuffles that can leave fans disappointed. One such similar case occurred with the cult classic film Bhagam Bhag. Known for its chaotic humour, memorable performances, and impeccable comic timing, the 2006 film became an instant favourite among audiences. Now, if recent reports are to be believed, the film is all set to get a sequel, but there has been a major casting change that has left netizens upset.

Major casting change sparks buzz

Recently, a report suggested that while Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will return for Bhagam Bhag 2, Manoj Bajpayee will replace Govinda in the sequel. The report further stated that the film’s script will feature a fresh storyline centered on mistaken identities, comedy of errors, and chaos. The shoot is expected to begin next month in Mumbai.

The original film with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Govinda made Bhagam Bhag an instant fan favourite. This major change has triggered massive reactions.

Reddit users react strongly

A Reddit user shared the update on the platform, writing, “Bhagam Bhag 2: Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda (so many sequels btw).” Several users reacted strongly to the casting change.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

One comment read, “If Bhagam Bhag is happening, then Govinda should have made a comeback.” Another wrote, “Lol. Sorry, but Manoj can never pull off comedy the way Govinda did. They should have requested him to come back.” Another user commented, “Another missed opportunity by Govinda…” while one fan added, “It would be better to shelve Bhagam Bhag 2 because without Govinda, the film makes no sense.”

About the original film

Helmed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, Bhagam Bhag was a comedy thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, alongside Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan and Asrani in pivotal roles.

Govinda’s absence raises questions

Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja (2019), in which he played a dual role. The film was panned by both critics and audiences, and since then, the actor has stayed away from the big screen. Recently, his wife, Sunita, revealed that she wants Govinda to make a comeback but believes that the people around him are preventing him from making the right career decisions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.