Manoj Bajpayee reveals he received threats amid Ghooskhor Pandat row: ‘When people troll and…’

Manoj Bajpayee reflected on the intense backlash surrounding the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy, revealing how online outrage and personal attacks eventually crossed a line, leaving a lasting impact on him and his family.

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Manoj Bajpayee on Ghooskhor Pandat controversy (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is known for choosing unconventional stories and powerful characters, but one of his upcoming projects unexpectedly landed in the middle of a major controversy. The backlash quickly spread across social media and eventually reached the courts. While the makers decided to take corrective steps and promised changes, the controversy also had a personal impact on those associated with the project. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has spoken openly about the difficult phase and revealed how he dealt with threats and intense trolling during the row.

How did the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy begin?

The row erupted shortly after the teaser of the Neeraj Pandey-backed thriller was unveiled. Several critics and Brahmin organisations objected to the use of the term “Ghooskhor” alongside “Pandat”, arguing that it portrayed their community in a negative light. As the criticism intensified, demonstrations were reported in different regions and social media platforms witnessed heated debates around the film.

The matter soon moved beyond online discussions. Legal petitions were filed and an FIR was ordered, further escalating the controversy. The issue eventually reached the courts, prompting the makers to review their decision regarding the title.

What did Manoj Bajpayee reveal about the backlash?

Speaking about the controversy with PTI, Manoj Bajpayee admitted that neither he nor the team expected such a strong reaction when the project was announced. He said the makers quickly responded to the concerns and issued an apology within two days after the backlash began. Reflecting on the situation, he explained that the team was willing to make changes wherever required if something was genuinely hurting sentiments. He added that as creative professionals, they always remain open to correction and adjustment when needed.

Manoj also shared that the controversy impacted the entire team, but what affected him the most was the personal nature of the backlash. The actor revealed that he continued travelling for work despite receiving threats and seeing his family being dragged into the controversy. Opening up about the trolling, he said, “But I must tell you that when the threats were coming to me, I was also travelling continuously without any fear. When people troll you, abuse you and getting your family into the whole thing, I feel empathy for them.”

Also read: Watch- Ghooskhor Pandat controversy fuels public anger as protesters burn effigies of Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey

Why did the makers decide to change the title?

Producer Neeraj Pandey later clarified that “Pandat” was intended as a nickname used within the story and was never meant as an attack on any community. However, after acknowledging the hurt caused by the title, the team decided to remove promotional content and review the project’s branding. The filmmakers also informed the court that the title would be changed.

What is the status of the film now?

The first-look teaser released during Netflix’s Next on Netflix 2026 event has already been taken down. The film’s revised title is yet to be announced. The project features Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the film also marks Ritesh Shah’s directorial debut. It is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year, although an official release date is still awaited.