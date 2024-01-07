Home

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Why He And Shah Rukh Khan Parted Ways, ‘Do Alag Alag Duniya’

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Why He And Shah Rukh Khan Parted Ways, ‘Do Alag Alag Duniya’

Manoj Bajpayee remarked that Shah Rukh Khan and he don't interact anymore as they now live in two distinct worlds and don't cross paths.

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Why He And Shah Rukh Khan Parted Ways, 'Do Alag Alag Duniya

Bollywood stars Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan began their acting careers in the same Delhi acting group. However, both the artists took different paths in the film industry. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh became a prominent star in Indian cinema, and Manoj won hearts in small cinema with unconventional roles in movies. During a recent conversation, Bajpayee mentioned that SRK and his world had diverged so much that they rarely met. He noted that even while they were all members of the same acting group, Shah Rukh had his own group of friends and he had his circle of friends.

Trending Now

Manoj Bajpayee And SRK Have a Different World

In an interview with Jist, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned that he doesn’t meet Shah Rukh Khan now, as they have become people from different worlds and their paths don’t cross. He also explained that their friendship wasn’t very close back then, as they had their separate friend circles. Bajpayee remarked, “Milna to nahi hota. Do alag alag duniya ke log hum ho chuke hai. To humare raastein nahi takrate. Uss samay bhi dosti aisi nahi thi, uska apna ek friend circle tha, mera apna ek friend circle tha. Ek hee group mein the hum log, jab ek hee group mein kaam karte ho to sabke saath jaan pehchaan hoti hai, sabke saath uthna baithna hota hai, sabke saath khana hota hai (sic).”

You may like to read

Manoj Bajpayee Reviews ‘The Archies’ In One Sentence

Manoj Bajpayee also shared an anecdote about watching The Archies with his daughter, expressing his surprise at the show’s unfamiliarity, as his childhood memories revolved around Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. He emphasised the shift in language preferences among children, noting that his daughter Ava was watching in English, prompting him to encourage her to speak in Hindi.

Bajpayee said, “Most kids speak in English these days, so I was scolding her that tum Hindi bola karo (sic).” He expressed his surprise at her interest in the show, as it was not a part of his own childhood. He mentioned that while he may have only read one book of Archies, he still remembered characters like Veronica and Betty.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee won appreciation for his advocacy work in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.’ Additionally, he worked on Devashish Makhija’s Joram, which debuted on Zee5 in December. The actor’s next role will be in Abhishek Chaubey’s criminal comedy series Killer Soup, co-starring Konkana Sensharma. Sayaji Shinde, Rajeev Ravichandran, and Nassar are also featured. The film will be released on January 11th of this year on Netflix.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.