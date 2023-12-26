Home

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Reviews Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’ in One Sentence

Manoj Bajpayee Reviews Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’ in One Sentence

Manoj Bajpayee reveals watching 'The Archies' with his daughter Ava. He describes what happened during those initial 50-minutes of the film.

Manoj Bajpayee watches 'The Archies' with his daughter

Mumbai: Zoya Akhtar launched a bunch of star kids in the industry with her latest film ‘The Archies‘ on Netflix. It was a cinematic adaptation of the popular comic by the same name and starred Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the iconic characters of Veronica and Betty, respectively. The film didn’t receive good reviews and in fact, triggered various memes on the internet. Many viewers highlighted how none of the star kids could speak good Hindi and had a peculiar accent while speaking the dialogues. Now, actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about his experience of watching the film with his daughter Ava.

Trending Now

In his latest interview with Zoom, he revealed how he sat with his 11-year-old daughter Ava and watched ‘The Archies’. The critically acclaimed actor said he was very expressive of his thoughts about the film and instantly told his daughter that he wasn’t enjoying it. Bajpayee said, “My daughter was watching The Archies and I told her, ‘I am not liking it’. She was like, ‘Okay’ and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies and I remember Veronica and Betty. But, she was also not liking it.”

You may like to read

Manoj Bajpayee watches ‘The Archies’ with his daughter Ava

He then revealed how he often asks his daughter to learn to speak in Hindi and she starts schooling him back. Bajpayee said he took the reference of ‘The Archies’ and told Ava how even the characters in the film are speaking Hindi and she should also learn the same. “See, these people are also talking in Hindi, you will also have to speak in Hindi. She goes, ‘What is your problem, dad? Please let me watch the film’.”

The actor highlighted how the 11-year-old then found a perfect opportunity to accuse him of not being present for enough family time. “‘You are not giving family time, papa,’ she says. Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return,” he said.

Bajpayee is married to former actor Shabana Raza and is known for her tremendous acting skills. He is also popular in the young audience as ‘The Family Man’ of the industry, after his iconic role in the OTT series of the same title.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.