Manoj Bajpayee Says ‘Meri Aukaat Nahi…’ as Reports Claim He Took a Jibe at Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Awards’ Statement

Manoj Bajpayee tweets to clarify as reports claim that he took an indirect jibe at Naseeruddin Shah's statements about using Filmfare trophies as his washroom door handles.

Manoj Bajpayee clarifies on his statement (Photo: IANS)

Manoj Bajpayee on Naseeruddin Shah’s statements: Actor Naseeruddin Shah’s latest statements on using award trophies as his washroom’s door handles have divided the internet. So, when his fellow actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke about valuing the Filmfare Awards, his statements were considered as an ‘indirect jibe’ at the senior actor. However, he took to Twitter to write he is nobody to react to what the actor of Shah’s magnitude has said.

Speaking to Times Now, Bajpayee said he likes it when his work gets recognition by people and critics. However, what according to him was a general perception about receiving Bollywood awards, turned into a veiled attack on Shah for saying “Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards” in an interview with The Lallantop.

MANOJ BAJPAYEE REACTS TO REPORTS CLAIMING HE TOOK A JIBE AT NASEERUDDIN SHAH

Clarifying the same, Bajpayee highlighted that he only recalled his feelings and didn’t ‘answer’ to anyone or reacted to anyone’s statements. He then mentioned Shah specifically and said he’s nobody to call him out or comment on something that he has said somewhere. His tweets read, “Kya yaar ! Please listen to what I said in response to what’s my memory of filmfare awards! It was not an answer to anyone (sic),” followed by, “मेरी औक़ात नहीं की मैं नसीर भाई से ऊँची आवाज़ में भी बात कर पाऊँ ! क्या क्या समाचार कहाँ कहाँ से (I don’t have the audacity to even raise my voice in front of him. What are you even talking about?).”

Kya yaar ! Please listen to what I said in response to what’s my memory of filmfare awards! It was not an answer to anyone! https://t.co/Stp7hADGLw — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 7, 2023

His tweets come a day after he told the media, “I have grown up watching Filmfare and I used to enjoy watching it. People getting recognition is amazing. Filmfare is one of the biggest moments of pride and achievement. It is the most valuable part.”

Meanwhile, Shah has received a lot of criticism from industry people for disrespecting awards. The veteran actor also recently commented on Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs case by the NCB. He said that it was done to give out a message that if we can do this to Shah Rukh Khan, we can do this to anyone.

Your thoughts on Naseeruddin Shah’s statements?

