Manoj Bajpayee Wanted to be a Dancer, Blames Hrithik Roshan For Not Following His Dreams

Manoj Bajpayee was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Hrithik Roshan's dance.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is Bollywood’s heartthrob and is called Greek God by his fans. He has won everyones’ hearts with her spectacular acting and killer dancing. After starting his career with 2000’s Kaho Naa…Pyar Hai, there is no looking back for Roshan. We bet, no one can dance like him! Recently, National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee shared in an interview that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Hrithik Roshan’s dance.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Aligarh, The Family Man, The actor, will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming film Gulmohar along with Sharmila Tagore.

Manoj appeared on chat show The Bombay Journey X Sunday Brunch where he said, “Since I’m from theatre, there used to be a prerequisite that an artiste should know how to sing. Main naachta bhi tha (I used to dance as well).” Manoj revealed that he is a trained Chhau dancer. “Main Chhau dance mein trained hoon par fir jab maine Hrithik ko dekha toh maine socha aaj se dancing ka khwaab band (I’m trained in Chhau dance but when I saw Hrithik performing, my dreams of dancing were shattered). I was like ‘Ab ye nahi seekh sakta main’ (I can’t learn this now).”

Manoj’s Gulmohar also stars actor Suraj Sharma and Sharmila Tagore. It marks Sharmila’s return to the screen after more than a decade. Gulmohar is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3.

On the other hand, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha which failed to create box office magic. At present, he is currently been shooting for Siddharth Anand’s actioner Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

