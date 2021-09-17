Delhi: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee has been hospitalised in Delhi after his health condition got critical. According to sources, Manoj’s father is 83-years-old and after hearing the news, Manoj rushed to Delhi from Kerala leaving his shooting in between.Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee Files Criminal Defamation Complaint Against KRK For His Tweet on The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee, who belongs from Bihar, shifted to Delhi to study and had then moved to Mumbai to start his career in films.

The actor was in the news recently for lodging a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK). Manoj filed a complaint in Indore and appeared before the court to record his statement in the matter. The complaint is registered in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). The complaint mentioned KRK wrote an offensive tweet against Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in Amazon Prime Video's series The Family Man 2.