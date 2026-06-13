Manoj Bajpayee’s fees for Veer Zaara revealed: Actor first refused, but Yash Chopra paid him Rs…

Manoj Bajpayee has opened about his memorable experience working with legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra in Veer-Zaara. The actor revealed that he was willing to do the role without any payment, but Chopra had other plans.

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Manoj Bajpayee’s fees for Veer Zaara revealed (PC: IMDb)

Over the years, Manoj Bajpayee has earned a reputation for choosing unique roles over commercial considerations. Whether it was independent cinema or mainstream Bollywood projects, the actor has often prioritised creative satisfaction over pay cheques. Recently, on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite, the actor shared an interesting memory from his time working on the Yash Chopra-directed Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. What began as a simple request from one of Bollywood’s most talented filmmakers turned into an experience that left a lasting impression on the actor. More than two decades later, Manoj Bajpayee still remembers Yash Chopra’s honesty, humility, and generosity.

Manoj Bajpayee on working with Yash Chopra for Veer-Zaara

During a recent appearance on Shekhar Tonite, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Yash Chopra personally called him and offered him a cameo role in Veer-Zaara. The filmmaker had reportedly been impressed by Bajpayee’s performance in Pinjar and felt he was the right choice for the character. He shared, “Yash ji called me up, and he asked, ‘mere film main cameo hai tu karega kya? Pinjar dekhte hue mujhe laga ki yeh role tu hi kar paayega.”

The actor admitted that he did not even feel the need to hear the full script before agreeing. For him, the opportunity to work under Yash Chopra’s direction was reason enough to say yes. Manoj Bajpayee explained that he simply wanted to be part of a Yash Chopra film and was happy to take on the brief role. At the time, he was more interested in the experience than the financial aspect of the project.

How much did Yash Chopra pay to Manoj Bajpayee for Veer Zaara cameo?

The most surprising part of the story came when Manoj Bajpayee revealed what happened after the film was completed. He recalled telling Yash Chopra that he did not want to charge any fee for the cameo, but he reportedly sent him the same amount he would normally receive for playing a lead role in a film. The actor revealed, “Yash ji told me, ‘I will pay you.’ And believe me, he paid me the same amount I would charge for a lead role. Working with Mr. Yash Chopra was fantastic.” For Manoj Bajpayee, it became one of the most memorable moments of his career.

About Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara is a cult classic romantic movie directed by Yash Chopra starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in the main roles. The story is about, “An Indian Air Force pilot rescues a Pakistani girl stranded in India. Years later, a lawyer seeks to unravel the truth behind the pilot’s mysterious imprisonment in Pakistan for over two decades, during which he remained silent.” The movie was a box office hit and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2004.