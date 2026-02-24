Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy escalates as Jabalpur Court sends notice to Netflix and Neeraj Pandey

Home

Manoj Bajpayees Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy escalates as Jabalpur Court sends notice to Netflix and Neeraj Pandey

The title of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming project Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in controversy after a Jabalpur court issued notices to Netflix and director Neeraj Pandey, seeking clarification over objections linked to the name.

Upcoming Hindi crime thriller Ghooskhor Pandat starring Manoj Bajpayee hit legal roadblock before release. Jabalpur JMFC court recently issued notices to Neeraj Pandey, film’s producer and director, and top Netflix executives following criminal defamation complaint. Complaint claims original title hurt sentiments of Brahmin community and sparked widespread public debate.

Allegations regarding title and community sentiments

Legal action began when Pt Vaibhav Pathak, member of Madhya Pradesh Progressive Brahmin Mahasabha, submitted affidavit to court. He stated word “Pandit” carries cultural meaning associated with learning, scholarship and religious purity.

Linking it with term “Ghooskhor” suggesting bribery, tarnishes social dignity of entire community. Advocate Aseem Trivedi, representing complainant, argued that although Supreme Court ordered title change, pre-release promotions already caused reputational and social damage that cannot be reversed.

Widespread protests in cities

In other cities, controversy sparked intense reactions. During protests by some Brahmin community members, Neeraj Pandey‘s and other production team members’ efforts were set on fire in Lucknow and other places. Several police complaints alleging slander and hurting community sentiments were filed against Netflix and filmmakers.

Legal actions and court notices

The JMFC court ordered all parties to appear and respond after receiving the complaint. The next hearing will determine the case’s next course of action. Development highlights delicate balance between artistic freedom and societal sentiments especially for films with titles or themes touching on caste or religion.

About Ghooskhor Pandat

Manoj Bajpayee plays corrupt officer Ajay Dixit, with ensemble cast including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Kiku Sharda and Divya Dutta, which is helmed by Ritesh Shah. The story follows Dixit as he gets caught in global conspiracy with high-intensity sequences and suspense. In February 2026, original title was formally revoked in response to protests and judicial examination.

What lies ahead for Ghooskhor Pandat?

Legal choices and public opinion now determine Ghooskhor Pandat’s fate. Authorities have received notices and film must undergo judicial examination over alleged communal offense before it can be released. Because of ongoing public sensitivity exhibited by protests and effigy burnings, strategic marketing is essential. Although immediate backlash has subsided as result of title change, filmmakers may still face additional hearings or obligations from government.

