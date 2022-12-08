Manoj Bajpayee’s Mother Geeta Devi Passes Away at 80

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathed her last on Thursday morning at a hospital in Vaishali.

Manoj Bajpayee's Mother Geeta Devi Passes Away at 80

Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday after being sick for the last 20 days. The mother was six was being treated at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vaishali. A statement from the actor’s spokesperson read, “Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8.30 AM. She wasn’t keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital.”

Manoj Bajpayee lost his father RK Bajpayee last year at the age of 83. The actor rushed from Kerala to perform his father’s last rites in Delhi.

Manoj Bajpayee revealed and unveiled his first look from his upcoming courtroom drama Bandaa on Wednesday. The film, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki has previously worked on web series like Aspirants and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!